Trabzonspor president speaks on Salah rumours: Who wouldn't want a player of his calibre?

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has spoken on the transfer rumours surrounding Mohamed Salah.

The 34-year-old forward, who became a free agent following his departure from Liverpool this summer, is expected to make a move to one of two Turkish giants.

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The Egyptian superstar remains a free agent and despite links to Besiktas, it has been rivals Trabzonspor who have been tipped to hijack the transfer in what would be an incredible move.

A transfer to the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer was suggested for Salah, but his mind seems to be set on Turkey where he would become one of the best players in the league.

Speaking on such transfer rumours, Trabzonspor president Dogan has kept silent but suggested that any club in the world would want Salah.

"There is a lot being said, but there is no agreement with Mohamed Salah," Dogan told A Spor. "There are no arrangements for him to travel to Trabzonspor tomorrow. Had there been such a plan, we would have informed the media and the fans of it.

"Who among us would not want to sign a player of the calibre of Mohamed Salah? Of course, we would wish for that, but the truth is that there is no agreement at this moment."

"I do not want to speak about this matter."

After nearly a decade at Liverpool, where he made over 440 appearances, scored 257 goals and won eight trophies, a move to Turkey would be a fresh start for Salah at 34 years old.