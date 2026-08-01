Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

PSG eye Strasbourg defender Guela Doue as Hakimi replacement

PSG eye Strasbourg defender Guela Doue as Hakimi replacement
PSG eye Strasbourg defender Guela Doue as Hakimi replacementČTK / AP / Jessica Tobias

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Strasbourg defender Guela Doue, according to L’Equipe, with the Ivory Coast international viewed as a potential replacement for Achraf Hakimi.

The 23-year-old, who is the brother of PSG star Desire Doue, remains under contract with Strasbourg until 2029. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

No significant progress has been made on a deal, while Transfermarkt values the defender at around €20 million.

A product of Rennes’ academy, Guela joined Strasbourg two years ago and has quickly established himself as a key figure. 

He has started 63 of his 68 appearances across all competitions, registering three goals and nine assists.

His consistent performances have also seen him captain Strasbourg on several occasions. With 24 international caps and three goals for Ivory Coast, Doue is increasingly regarded as one of Ligue 1’s leading players in his position.

Mentions
Ligue 1Guela DoueAchraf HakimiDesire DoueStrasbourgPSGFootball transfers

Related Articles

Ajax hope to keep Godts for another year amid PSG interest

Friedel on Liverpool signing Doue and Barcola: I think both of them would be great!

Paris Saint-Germain eye Ajax winger Mika Godts in summer move