PSG eye Strasbourg defender Guela Doue as Hakimi replacement

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Strasbourg defender Guela Doue, according to L’Equipe, with the Ivory Coast international viewed as a potential replacement for Achraf Hakimi.

The 23-year-old, who is the brother of PSG star Desire Doue, remains under contract with Strasbourg until 2029.

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No significant progress has been made on a deal, while Transfermarkt values the defender at around €20 million.

A product of Rennes’ academy, Guela joined Strasbourg two years ago and has quickly established himself as a key figure.

He has started 63 of his 68 appearances across all competitions, registering three goals and nine assists.

His consistent performances have also seen him captain Strasbourg on several occasions. With 24 international caps and three goals for Ivory Coast, Doue is increasingly regarded as one of Ligue 1’s leading players in his position.