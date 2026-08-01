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Carrick hails ‘lot of positives’ from Man Utd’s Atletico win

Carrick hails ‘lot of positives’ from Man Utd’s Atletico win
Carrick hails ‘lot of positives’ from Man Utd’s Atletico winNTB, NTB / Alamy / Profimedia

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick praised his side’s performance after their 2-1 pre-season victory over Atletico Madrid at Stockholm’s Strawberry Arena.

Bryan Mbeumo’s two goals secured the win and saw captain Harry Maguire lift the Snapdragon Cup, giving United another encouraging result ahead of the new campaign.

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Carrick was particularly pleased with the progress his team has made since taking charge, highlighting the contribution of both experienced players and emerging youngsters.

“I enjoyed it, I thought there was a lot of good in things that we are looking to improve on,” Carrick told MUTV. 

“There are a lot of good signs for us. Senior players are looking strong and fit, and the younger players are doing really well.

“The spirit and the camaraderie is so important for the team, it’s great to see the boys getting on so naturally and enjoying each other’s company. 

“Collectively we looked strong as a team, which is always the most important thing, and individual performances seeing the young players come on to have an impact.”

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Michael CarrickHarry MaguireManchester UnitedAtl. MadridPremier League

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