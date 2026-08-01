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Trabzonspor set to hijack deal for Mohamed Salah in crushing blow for Besiktas

Trabzonspor set to hijack deal for Mohamed Salah in crushing blow for Besiktas
Trabzonspor set to hijack deal for Mohamed Salah in crushing blow for BesiktasIbrahim/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Mohamed Salah could be set to sign for Trabzonspor as they draw him away from Besiktas.

Salah bid an emotional farewell to Liverpool in May, and he is still yet to find a new club ahead of the new campaign which starts in just 3 weeks time. 

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Across his nine seasons at Liverpool, Salah made 401 appearances, scoring 257 and grabbing 119 assists. He is Liverpool’s highest Premier League goalscorer and Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time. 

The legendary winger was linked to both the Saudi Pro League and the MLS but reports have since revealed that he is set to join a Turkish Super Lig side in what is an incredible move. 

Besiktas were said to be leading the race to sign Salah as they aimed to add him alongside former Arsenal star Leandro Trossard who the club also snapped up this summer. 

However, as per journalist Santi Aouna, rivals Trabzonspor have launched a move of their own, leaving Salah with an important decision to make. 

“Trabzonspor are close to hijacking the Mohamed Salah deal. 

“The club are close to reaching a full agreement with the player after entering advanced negotiations with his agent. 

“As a result, Beşiktaş have officially suspended negotiations until further notice, despite having already reached a verbal agreement with the player's camp over a 1+1-year contract worth €10M net per season plus €2M in bonuses.” 

Although no transfer has been officially completed, Salah seems to set to sign for Trabzonspor in what is a transfer twist which will upset Besiktas fans. 

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Premier LeagueMohamed SalahLeandro TrossardTrabzonsporBesiktasLiverpoolFootball transfersSuper Lig

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