Romano gives huge update on Hall to Man Utd: Newcastle will make their life complicated!

Romao gives huge update on Hall to Man Utd: Newcastle will make their life complicated!

Fabrizio Romano has given a major update on Lewis Hall's potential move to Manchester United.

Reports suggest Hall has become frustrated after being stripped of his regular place towards the end of last season and believes that the losses of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Eddie Howe and the imminent departure of Bruno Guimarães have put the club in a dire position.

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Hall, a former Chelsea academy graduate has emerged as a main target for Manchester United who are keen to upgrade their defence ahead of the new season which starts later this month.

Newcastle will block Hall move?

Romano, speaking to his YouTube channel, revealed details on Hall’s potential switch which he says Newcastle will block by any means.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure. But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle’s stance and Newcastle’s position.”

At 21 years old, Hall is seen as Luke Shaw's long-term replacement and manager Michael Carrick is keen to inject his defence with a young talent who can thrive in that position for several years.