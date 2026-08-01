Everton set to steal away Man Utd youngster Ethan Wheatley as Moyes prepares bid

Everton are preparing a bid for Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley this summer.

After gaining experience on loan with Northampton Town and then Bradford City, Wheatley finished the season with 37 appearances in which he grabbed 3 goals and 1 assists.

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Reports claim this week that Everton are prepared to make a bid to draw him away from the Red Devils and they see the youngster as a player who can slide into one of their development teams.

Wheatley became Manchester United's 250th academy graduate to make a first-team appearance back in 2024 and has since spent time with a handful of clubs to gain experience away from the club.

The 6 ft 2 striker could be a solid option for Everton boss David Moyes in the years to com. Wheatley may seriously consider the move as he is unlikely to displace the likes of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Šeško and Joshua Zirkzee in the United squad.

Wheatley has since been linked with German outfit Schalke 04 and Dutch club SC Cambuur but Everton will be the more inviting option as he ponders his future.

He is still developing as a finisher but the Toffees see him as a long term prospect that could slide into the first team over the coming seasons. More updates should follow soon as Everton prepare their opening bid.