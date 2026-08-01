Friedel on Liverpool signing Doue and Barcola: I think both of them would be great!

Brad Friedel has called for Liverpool to sign both Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool are aiming to sign a replacement for the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah this summer as new manager Andoni Iraola sets his sights on European champions PSG.

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The Reds have made Barcola their priority target, although PSG's valuation is extremely high at a jumping off point of around £145M which would crush the club’s current transfer record for Alexander Isak.

After missing out on Yan Diomande to Real Madrid, Liverpool are putting all they can into snapping up a winger before the season begins later this month.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star Sport via online betting, Friedel has revealed that Liverpool should not just aim for Barcola but also teammate Doue in what seems an impossible deal.

“It’s a toss of a coin between Barcola and Doue. I think both of them would be brilliant additions to Liverpool and honestly, I think both of them would be great to help with the loss of goals and assists from Salah.

“Both players are excellent on the left and can also drift into the middle, which is something Iraola would like a lot in how he plays.

“Watching both at the World Cup, they both have important assets which can benefit Liverpool and contribute to an exciting style of play.

“So, both of them would be my preference, to add good depth to the squad because as we’ve seen it’s a long season competing in all competitions so you need plenty of quality in the squad and both of them would be huge players.”

Barcola is thought to have expressed a keenness to sign for Liverpool but no deal has been put on the table from Iraola and his team as fans await further updates.