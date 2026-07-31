Barcola's real asking price revealed as Liverpool are not prepared to make £145M bid

Liverpool are chasing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola this summer and his real asking price has been revealed.

Mohamed Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season, leaving a huge gap that new manager Andoni Iraola is desperate to fill with Barcola who is the club’s main transfer target this summer.

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Yan Diomande had been wanted but is likely to join Real Madrid after PSG pulled out of a deal for the RB Leipzig winger.

Barcola had a widely reported €170M (£145M) valuation which is merely a negotiating position rather than a realistic asking price according to transfer expert David Lynch.

Lynch also said this week that a final package somewhere in the region of £80-£100M appears far more realistic as PSG try to get the best deal possible for the Frenchman who is very keen on the switch to Merseyside.

If he makes the move Barcola, who turns 24 in September, will join the versatile forward Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna this summer and Jérémy Jacquet’s who joined from Rennes for an initial £55m after agreeing a move in January.

It also came to light this week that Barcola has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool as per L’Equipe. This means that the Premier League side must now agree a price of around £80-£100M to secure the winger whose mind is now joining the Reds.