Szoboszlai still adjusting to Liverpool boss Slot's system

Dominik Szoboszlai says he's still adjusting to the demands of Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

The Hungary midfielder admits he's still adjusting to Slot's system this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with former club RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai said: "It can be always better, so no. I can play better, as the gaffer said I can score more goals, I can give more assists, but I am doing the ‘dirty job’ as well for the team and that is the most important thing to me. While we are top of the league and I don’t score any goals, I’ll take it.

"It’s almost the same. I can play a little bit higher, as I did last season, I have a little bit more of an offensive role. I’m happy with it but otherwise it’s the same.

"It’s not only about training sessions and videos. Of course, it helps a lot, but in the situation in the game it’s totally different so even if I score in the training sessions – you can ask the guys, I score a couple of good goals! – but still in the game it’s not the same. I’m trying to work on it, to be in the positions to score more goals, but yeah, even if it takes time I will get there."