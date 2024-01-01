Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Senior Man Utd scout watches Napoli star pair at Empoli
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me

Liverpool ace Szoboszlai ready for special RB Leipzig reunion

Liverpool ace Szoboszlai ready for special RB Leipzig reunion
Liverpool ace Szoboszlai ready for special RB Leipzig reunionAction Plus
Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai returns to the city and club that made him a star.

The Hungarian is still adapting to life in the Premier League, but has fond memories of RB Leipzig.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As he prepares to take on his former club, Szoboszlai is focused on doing his best for the Anfield Reds.

"The match is of course special for me, because I had two and a half great years in Leipzig,” said the Hungary midfielder. 

“I still know a lot of people and I'm very grateful for the time with two cup wins and a lot of emotions. In the end, RB made me the player I am today.

“Without the formative time in Leipzig, I probably wouldn't have made the leap to the best league in the world."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRB LeipzigLiverpoolSzoboszlai Dominik
Related Articles
Liverpool to face RB Leipzig without several stars this week
Kelleher discusses being "mentally switched on" for Liverpool as he covers for Alisson
Berger names two things that could stop Slot's Liverpool from winning title