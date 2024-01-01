Liverpool ace Szoboszlai ready for special RB Leipzig reunion

Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai returns to the city and club that made him a star.

The Hungarian is still adapting to life in the Premier League, but has fond memories of RB Leipzig.

As he prepares to take on his former club, Szoboszlai is focused on doing his best for the Anfield Reds.

"The match is of course special for me, because I had two and a half great years in Leipzig,” said the Hungary midfielder.

“I still know a lot of people and I'm very grateful for the time with two cup wins and a lot of emotions. In the end, RB made me the player I am today.

“Without the formative time in Leipzig, I probably wouldn't have made the leap to the best league in the world."