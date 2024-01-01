Tribal Football
Liverpool to face RB Leipzig without several stars this week
Liverpool are likely to be without a few key players as they take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Reds face a key clash of their credentials in this expanded group stage of the competition.

Per The Express, the likes of Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley, Alisson Becker, and Harvey Elliott will all be absent.

In addition, manager Arne Slot voiced concerns about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness over the weekend.

However, Slot does have ample selection options available to him, with many squad players hoping for game time.

The Reds are in fine form this season, as they top the Premier League after beating Chelsea 2-1 at the weekend

