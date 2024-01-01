Liverpool boss Slot: Chelsea underrated by people in England

Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants his team to keep the winning feeling going for as long as possible.

The Reds are set to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Slot expects a huge test, but was confident in his team’s chances when he spoke to reporters and said:

“I never think it is a good idea to lose a game. No matter where you are in the season – it is always better to get the best possible result and that’s also what we are trying to bring in tomorrow. We look at it game by game and we try to bring out the best possible team for tomorrow, for the competition we face in Leipzig, who are doing really well in the Bundesliga.

“They had the difficulty of playing two very difficult teams in the Champions League, that’s the difficult thing of this format – that after two games you can have a league table that doesn’t tell the whole story because you can face teams from group four or you can face the difficult ones in the beginning, and that’s what they had. (They are) a very good team and, yes, the fixture list is tough, but what would you expect if you play Champions League and Premier League? The fixture list is then tough and that’s what we like, that’s what we want. We have to deal with it and we like to deal with it.”

On where his team can keep improving, he added: “You can’t ask for much more when it comes to results, but when it comes to what we want then there is always room for improvement. I don’t think we outplayed Chelsea, we certainly didn’t – I think they were more dominant than us with the ball, so in an ideal world I would have seen us dominating the complete game, like we did so many other games.

“We are not there yet, but the good thing about this team and about our result was that if you face a team like Chelsea or Man Utd – because we had difficult moments in the United game as well – was that you see a team that is fighting for every centimetre, every metre, fighting for every moment that can be decisive in the game and that’s what we showed. I am hoping in the future, hopefully in the near future, we play a difficult game like the Milan game or the United game, that we are more dominant than we were against Chelsea. That probably that says a lot about Chelsea as well.

“I said it before the game, I said it after the game and I can say it one more time – a lot of people in England at the start of the season made a bit of fun about them investing so much money and about all the players not in the squad, but in my opinion in the last one or two years they’ve done really well bringing so many talented players in and now having such a strong squad with such a good manager that they will be up there in the upcoming years. That’s my opinion, so let’s see if I’m right.”