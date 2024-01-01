Szoboszlai says Liverpool "have to continue" their strong start in hunt for trophies

Szoboszlai says Liverpool "have to continue" their strong start as they hunt for trophies

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai welcomed the manner of victory over Bologna in the Champions League last night.

Anfield was treated to a relatively easy 2-0 win against Bologna on Wednesday as Liverpool climbed to fifth in the Champions League table, joint on points with leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Hungarian star spoke about his performance and how the side were tactically ready to face the Italian giants.

“Very happy with the three points – that's the most important (thing). After the first half we had this discussion in the changing room and I think we came out very well. That's how we stepped up after maybe not the best first half.

“It was man-to-man all over the pitch. But we were preparing for this and we were also ready. But as you said, it's not normal, so we had to get into the game and think about some different stuff what we could do.”

The 23-year-old said that it was a team effort that won the game.

“Yeah, I love to play with them. I said it before, a lot of qualities what these two have – but the whole team (as well). The midfield is not enough. Of course it's an important role but we need everybody, we need the bench as well, we need the whole squad because there's going to be times where it's going to be hard and I think there are still 60 games to come!

"The manager decides who he puts on the field. But as you saw today, who came in also gave their best – Kostas (Tsimikas), Curtis (Jones), Jots (Diogo Jota). Everybody is ready and that's the most important thing.”

Liverpool are top of the league but Szoboszlai says this form has to continue if the club want to lift a trophy this season.

“If you take the Nottingham Forest game away then it's a perfect start. We are top of the league and we have to continue like this.”