Liverpool boss Slot hails dominant Salah for victory over Bologna: What can I say?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot heaped praise on star striker Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian notched yet another excellent goal in a 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League.

The Reds made it two from two in the competition, with Slot praising Salah post-game and stating: “What can I say about Mo? What you saw today is what you get. If you bring him often enough in positions like this, he can score a goal.

“He had a great assist as well. I think the second (goal), if you look at the way he scored it I can understand everybody is talking about the finish because it was a fantastic finish. He had almost the same one just before, but it wouldn’t do justice to Virgil (van Dijk), to Diogo (Jota), to Dom (Szoboszlai) and to Trent (Alexander-Arnold) if we only talk about the great finish because Virgil played a fantastic ball through, Diogo dropped, turned, Dom was again involved – he was involved in the first goal as well – and Trent made a crucial overlapping run because that opened up the space on the inside for Mo to do what Mo always does.”

He added on the forward: “I am just thinking about the answer I gave a second ago. I think before Wolves, Mo played three games without scoring a goal so in football in can happen that sometimes in three games you score one or you don’t score.

“But these players, like Mo, like Darwin, like all the others, they will always score their goals if you just keep playing them – the thing is, I can’t play them all! But it’s good to have them and they will always score their goals. Mo has done really well today and I am happy with what he does at the moment. I am not looking forward to next season as long as we have six group games to play and hopefully many others to come afterwards.”