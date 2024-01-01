Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot: Gravenberch again outstanding
Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased with Ryan Gravenberch in last night's win against Bologna.

Slot was again eager to highlight the midfielder's performance after their 2-0 Champions League win.

He said: "There are a few ways how to to overload or outplay them and one of them is definitely a player who can drive with the ball, dribble with the ball and outplay someone because if you outplay someone you immediately have an overload and that is what happened, I think.

"After two or three minutes when Ryan turned away again from a good pass from Virgil (van Dijk).

"He was outstanding again today, Ryan, with his dribbling ability and that was important against this team but if we only focus on the dribbles he had we forget maybe how important he is without the ball, where he does a lot of work and wins a lot of second balls as well."

