Liverpool ace Salah laughs: I 'still' think I'm among best in the world

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah says he's playing with more freedom under manager Arne Slot.

Salah struck in last night's 2-0 Champions League win against Bologna.

He told Sky Sports afterwards: "I'm happy it went in, I always train on shots, but the most important thing is the victory that brings us to 6 points after two games in the Champions League, it was very important".

"We are freer in the game, not that we weren't before, but we are more involved in ball possession and the game system has changed."

Asked if he is still among the best players in the world, Salah laughed: "Yes, I think so!"