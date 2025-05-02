Slot gives vital update on Liverpool's Bradley: I don’t know if he is available to start

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given a crucial fitness update on defender Conor Bradly ahead of this weekend's game against Chelsea.

Bradley missed last week's win over Tottenham Hotspur after suffering a knock in training as Trent Alexander-Arnold made his way back into the squad. The 21-year-old was set to return for this weekend’s game but concerns were raised when he missed Wednesday’s training session at Kirkby.

Slot opened up on the Northern Ireland international and if he will be ready to start against a Chelsea side who desperately need points to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

“He will train with us today, so that’s the first start and let’s see how he does,” said head coach Arne Slot at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

“We expect him to be available. I don’t know if that means that he is available to start, but if all goes well today and tomorrow he will probably be in the squad, yeah.”

Bradley missed six Premier League matches in December due to a hamstring injury, and then was forced to sit out for nearly two months again between February and April with a similar discomfort. This opens up a door for Alexander-Arnold who is set to leave once the season ends and his contract expires. Slot confirmed there is no update on his future but did state that rotation will be crucial in the few remaining games ahead of the summer window.

"My line-ups will be different from the last 10 months. We won’t change everyone but there will be some rotation in the next four games.

"We will mix up but it won’t be four games with the same line-up that we have against Tottenham," said the former Feyenoord boss.