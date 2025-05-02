Slot reveals that fan celebrations will help convince top players to join Liverpool

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has spoken to the press ahead of this Sunday's clash with Chelsea after claiming the title last week.

The Reds secured the title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend in what has been a very successful first season under Slot who will be hoping to keep momentum going against a Chelsea side who are still fighting for a European spot. Slot first opened up this weekend’s opponents.

Facing a tough Chelsea side

“We played them earlier on in the season and I'm completely surprised, not shocked but surprised, if I look at the gap we have with them at the moment, because at that moment in time they were the better team on the pitch. But we found a way to win and that is a quality that we didn't need a lot because mostly we were the better team on the pitch. But in the game we had to suffer more than any other game maybe. So to be so many points ahead of them is a big compliment for everyone here at this club.”

Does Elliott have a future at Liverpool?

Next, he spoke on Harvey Elliott's future at Liverpool as reports suggest that the midfielder may leave after limited starts this season despite his undisputed quality.

“I think first of all it's very important that players who are here with us like to stay. That's a big compliment to everyone working here. Harvey is one of the players that hasn't had as much playing time as he maybe deserves. But like some others he is in competition with so many good players that mainly (I) have chosen other players. Also, partly because he was injured for a long time, and I've been honest with him.

“The first part after he came back from his injury, he wasn't the same as he was before his injury. But the last few months he's back to his old level again but there was no need for me to start with different players. I think if you look at the amount of minutes he had in the last one or two months and the time before you can see it goes up already. That tells you that we like – I like – him more now than I did when he came back from his injury in the first month.”

Liverpool fans have been incredible

Finally, he touched upon how winning the league early gives him time to plan heading into the summer transfer market especially after such a fantastic display from fans after their title win.

"There are so many things that have influence on next season. Is it an advantage yes or no that some teams go to the Club World Cup? I think the main advantage of winning the league is that until now if I spoke to new players we wanted to bring in I always told them that our fans are really special (and) that it's special to play at this club. I think that was not even necessary to tell them in the past but after Sunday I don't think I ever have to tell anyone again how special our fans are because that was unbelievable.

“Not only because of how much emotions there were but them not coming onto the pitch. The amount of times I see teams winning the league and there's a pitch invasion and after two minutes everyone is like, 'Yeah, what are we doing here? Let's go inside.' But they all stayed in the stands and the celebrations were incredible. But not even after the game, also during the game. Winning the league (and) having these fans I think is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in and that's definitely helpful. But if it's helpful that we won the league now already for next season, that is so hard to tell you.”