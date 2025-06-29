Man Utd consider Brazilian replacement for Onana

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United chiefs are willing to make Andre Onana available for loan next season.

The Sun says United management understands Onana's personal terms could prove a stumbling block in selling the Cameroon international.

Instead, United would be willing to send Onana away on-loan on recommendation of manager Ruben Amorim.

United are considering options to replace Onana, which include Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Also being tracked is Botafogo's John Victor, who has been scouted by United this past season, including at this month's Club World Cup.

Victor is keen on a move to England and can leave Botafogo for a mooted £6m.

