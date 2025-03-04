Sakho opens up about his love for Liverpool and Anfield after being frozen out by Klopp

Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has spoken about his love for the club despite being left out of the squad by former boss Jurgen Klopp.

After being sent home from the Reds’ pre-season tour of the United States for disciplinary reasons in the summer of 2016, Sakho never played for the club again and was promptly demoted to train with Liverpool Under-23s before signing for Crystal Palace on loan in January 2017.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 35-year-old joined the Reds from his boyhood side, Paris Saint-Germain who Liverpool will face in the Champions League on Wednesday night. He spoke about his affection for both clubs and how he is unable to back one side over the other as they prepare for a huge European clash.

"In a playlist, I put Ô Ville Lumière and You'll Never Walk Alone next to each other,” he told Le Parisien. “I don't choose one over the other.

“When I hear the first, I see myself at the Parc des Princes and when I hear the second, I am at Anfield. They are the same thrills. I don't compare them, I take them both.

"PSG has built a collective that is gaining momentum despite all the criticism heard at the start of the season. We can clearly see that coach Luis Enrique had a vision.

“Honestly, it's really 50-50 between the two and a pleasure to watch. Everything can be decided by an acceleration from Dembele, Barcola or Salah. Or an overflow from Hakimi or Alexander-Arnold. And the difference is perhaps also the crowd who can make it.

“The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is also special. Liverpool's players will have to be ready to resist it.

“And conversely, I already know that the Parisians will remember the return match in Liverpool. Whether they win or lose. Because a match there remains a unique experience. When you play there, you don't forget it.

“The winner of this match won't be the only favourite for the final victory, but it will be remembered by everyone. And my heart won't lean to one side. I'll feel as red as blue."

The Frenchman then moved on to his love for Anfield and the rich history Liverpool has which he says can be used to intimidate opponents especially on European nights.

“I knew Anfield as an adult,” he said. “The words that come to mind when I think of this stadium are: love of the jersey and history. Already, the stands are close to the pitch.

“There, you feel what it means: the twelfth man. It’s really a mythical and special arena. In fact, it’s as if there was a special gas in the atmosphere that makes anything happen and nothing is impossible.

“I wasn’t surprised when I arrived because, when I played in Paris, Liverpool was my favourite English team. I loved that club. In fact, in my head, after PSG, there was also Liverpool.

“I knew that this club had a long history and that impressed me. For a player, it’s necessarily exciting to be part of such a club.”