Liverpool captain Van Dijk: PSG clash will be very good game

Liverpool captain Van Dijk: PSG clash will be very good game
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk expects a special clash with PSG.

Liverpool meet PSG in the first-leg of the Champions League round of 16 this week.

Van Dijk said,  “I expect it to be a very good game over there against a very good team, a team in form.

“They played very well in the last Champions League game against Brest and it will be difficult. But these are the games you want to compete in and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Obviously you’re coming to the knock-out stages and there’s no time for errors, no time for bad games. There are two games to get through, but we want to be so good in both games that we deserve to go through.

“But you have to earn it, you have to fight for it, you have to do everything in your power to win the game and that’s what we’re going to try and do.

“We’re definitely aware of how difficult it will be in Paris and then back here. But these are the nights that you want to perform in and you want to show that to the whole world.” 

