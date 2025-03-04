PSG coach Enrique: Liverpool best team in Europe

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits he rates Liverpool as the "best team in the world".

PSG host the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie tomorrow night against the Reds.

Enrique, after their 4-0 win against Lille on the weekend, said, "Liverpool and Lille remind me of each other, we pushed them so hard that they could no longer play from behind, they had to play deep.

"We have to play against the best team in Europe that has qualified in an excellent way, but it is not in our mentality to speculate, protect ourselves or stand defensively.

"We will attack and we will try to turn it to our advantage.

"I know Liverpool very well, they are undoubtedly the team in Europe that is in the best shape, both in terms of results and games."