Tribal Football
Most Read
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Ten Hag surprises Man Utd staff with pre-dawn arrival

Reijnders admits frustration as AC Milan beaten narrowly at Bayer Leverkusen

Reijnders admits frustration as AC Milan beaten narrowly at Bayer Leverkusen
Reijnders admits frustration as AC Milan beaten narrowly at Bayer LeverkusenAction Plus
AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders admitted frustration after their Champions League defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Victor Boniface scrambled home a winner as Bayer triumphed 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reijnders later said on Milan TV: “We didn’t play our game in the first-half, we conceded too many gaps and chances to be dangerou.

“In the second-half, we played our game and created our own chances, but we could not capitalise on them.

“After their goal we found the spaces, which was what we wanted. The only thing is that we didn’t score, and it’s a pity.”

He added: “I think we should play the way we ended this game, going on the pitch to play good football.

“Of course we need to score and keep trusting the team and the way we play. It’s the only way to make everything go well.

“We are Milan and we want to win every game of course, including the one against Fiorentina.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AReijnders TijjaniAC MilanBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
AC Milan coach Fonseca: I always felt Zlatan's confidence
Leao proud taking AC Milan captaincy; welcomes Fonseca management
AC Milan coach Fonseca upbeat facing Bayer Leverkusen in Germany