Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Arsenal prioritise move for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Leao proud taking AC Milan captaincy; welcomes Fonseca management

Leao proud taking AC Milan captaincy; welcomes Fonseca management
Leao proud taking AC Milan captaincy; welcomes Fonseca managementAction Plus
AC Milan striker Rafael Leao admits he was proud wearing the captain's armband in Friday's win against Lecce.

Leao was speaking ahead of their Champions League tie at Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It’s always a source of pride to be the captain of Milan,” Leao said.  “I’ve been here for six years now. When I play with this shirt, there’s always a sense of responsibility, but when I have the armband that increases even more. 

“From day one, the coach (Paulo Fonseca) didn’t talk to me about goals or assists, rather that he wanted a changed player in terms of defence, to be more focused on the defensive work.

"He is helping me to become better. Even when we were on our way here, he was showing me a couple of videos in the car. He’s someone who is helping me a lot. 

“He showed me moments without the ball, the positioning to jump on second balls. More defensive things.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueLeao RafaelAC MilanLecceBayer LeverkusenSerie A
Related Articles
AC Milan coach Fonseca upbeat facing Bayer Leverkusen in Germany
AC Milan fullback Emerson: We're enjoying first place
Morata delighted scoring in AC Milan win