AC Milan coach Fonseca upbeat facing Bayer Leverkusen in Germany

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca says they face Champions League opponents Bayer Leverkusen full of confidence.

Milan meet Bayer in Germany on Tuesday night.

“I can’t say that our way of playing will always be the same, but the intentions are almost always the same. We can talk about this more in-depth later on, it’s a bit early to do so now,” Fonseca said.

“I don’t think I’ll change, we need to have continuity. We know it’s a different game, I think it will be similar to the one against Liverpool, but we need to have continuity about what we have done so far.

“Defensively, I think the team has come on. It’s a good test to see where our defensive capabilities are at this moment. I’ve told the players that we need to be perfect defensively to beat a team like Leverkusen.

“I am always confident. This is a different game. It’s true that we’ve done well in the league over the last few games, but Serie A is very different from the games we’ll face in the Champions League.

“Today I was made to read what Xabi Alonso said. When we speak about Italian teams, we always say the same thing, that Italian sides are good at defending and playing on the counter-attack. I would like different things to be discussed when we talk about Milan, we have to work because we don’t want to be considered like that.

“Tomorrow we will obviously have to defend, because we’re playing against a strong team, but when we have the ball, we still want to play. I am curious to see the team’s performance in what will be a different game to the ones we’ve had in Serie A.”