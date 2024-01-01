Tribal Football
AC Milan coach Fonseca: I always felt Zlatan's confidence
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca says he always felt the confidence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his fellow directors during their poor start to the season.

Milan's form has turned for the better in recent weeks and ahead of tonight's Champions League clash at Bayer Leverkusen, Fonseca revealed the support he always felt from the front office.

He said, "I have a good relationship with all of them. Zlatan often comes to Milanello and I talk to him, but also with (Geoffrey) Moncada, (Giorgio) Furlani and (Gerry) Cardinale. 

"They have always conveyed trust and calm to me, never anything different."

Fonseca added: "The confidence within the club, the fans and the players themselves has certainly changed. However, the team is still not close to what I want, we need to improve our positional play, decisions and much more. We have space and time to improve."

 

