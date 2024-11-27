Real Madrid's Ancelotti "cannot think about Alexander-Arnold" ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has chosen not to speak about another club’s player.

The Spanish giants and current Champions League holders take on Liverpool in the group stages on Wednesday.

While they are ready for an intense game against the Premier League table toppers, Ancelotti would not broach the subject of Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold joining his team in the summer.

"I'm sorry but I cannot think about Alexander-Arnold," he stated when asked about the defender during his press conference.

"He is not my player. I have fond memories of Everton and I regard Liverpool with the usual respect; they're a fantastic club with great supporters. But I'm still an Evertonian!

"It will be a very intense match. We are two historic clubs, each with our own unique characteristics, and it will be interesting to see who can impose theirs. Liverpool are always a tough competitor. They were under Klopp, and they continue to be under their new coach.

"Liverpool has performed exceptionally well so far, better than us in domestic competition. But now we're back and hoping to put up a good fight against formidable opposition. We hope to be in the mix as usual by the end of the season.”

