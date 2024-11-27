Bellingham pushed about Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is reluctant to talk up the prospect of Trent Alexander-Arnold joining him at the Spanish giants.

The Liverpool fullback is being linked with a Bosman move to Real Madrid.

But Bellingham said: "If I would love to play with Trent? I already do it with England!

"He's a Liverpool player and we're here, and I think it would be disrespectful for me to talk about that."

"He is a good friend of mine. We'll see what happens."

