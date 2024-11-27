Slot on Liverpool facing Real Madrid: "We can be competitive against anyone"

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up about Wednesday night's clash against Real Madrid which he says his side are more than ready for.

Speaking in the match programme before one of the biggest games of the season, Slot admitted that his side are allowed to be full of confidence due to their recent form which sees them at the top of the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It goes without saying that Real are a great club. Their recent record in both La Liga and the Champions League shows that this is a special period for them, even by their own incredibly high standards. Our starting point is to respect this because nothing else would make sense. It would certainly be strange if we went into this game thinking they are anything but a top side.

"At the same time, we have earned the right to have confidence in ourselves. The work that the players have done up to now has put us in the position that we are in – both at home and in Europe – so we know that when we apply ourselves the right way, stick to our principles and believe in what we are trying to do, we can be competitive against anyone.

"We are enjoying the situation that we are in at the moment and recognise the potential that exists, but we also know that it is still very early in the season. As things stand, we have played less than one-third of our Premier League fixtures and tonight's game will take us just past the halfway point in the Champions League group.

"Yes, a lot of football has been played and we are happy with the points we have taken in both competitions but there is a lot, lot more still to come. Now isn't the time to look back, it is the time to look forward with an ongoing sense of what we still have to do.

"This is something that Real have shown themselves to be world leaders at. Yes, they are always aware of what they have done but mainly from the perspective of what they have to do next. If this approach is good enough for them, it is definitely good enough for everyone else.

"I know it sounds boring but I will not apologise for repeating that we will be taking every game as it comes. The alternative really wouldn't be logical, especially given how quickly matches come around when you are playing Champions League and Premier League. The next game is literally the most important one. It is a chance to maintain standards, to increase belief and take more points, which means there is no need to look any further ahead when there is a challenge right in front of you."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play