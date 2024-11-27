Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I've selected 1300 teams - no-one can give me advice

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he knows how to guide the team out of their current form slump.

Real face Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield tonight, with Ancelotti dismissing his critics.

Advice?

"We must not forget that I have made 1,300 matches, 1,300 alignments and 4,000 changes, so I do not think anyone here can give me advice."

"I'm fine as the team is. The first thing we have come across is a team with better feelings against a rival who is very demanding. It is a great opportunity to return to our best level. I have to trust the team and that we are competitive."

21 Champions League winners on the grass:

"It is a very entertaining game as always. Two historical clubs in this competition and each with its characteristics. We will have to see who has character and personality to show it on the grass "

Vinicius's injury:

"He was injured at the end of the game, the important thing is not when ... but that he recover soon and think about the players who are going to replace him"

Valverde or Lucas:

"The truth is that Fede has done very well, I had not a single doubt. It was an emergency ... but you have to see Lucas in training today. It is a possibility that against Leganés he did not have."

New format in the Champions League:

"I think you have to wait, it is a little different from the others. Speaking of tomorrow's game, it will be a great meeting. It is important. You have to get points. In the games that come all the way, you have to get as many as possible. I don't know if we can get to the first eight, because we have already lost two, but we must get as many points as possible "

Responsible players:

"The player is professional and serious and will not risk it. Those who returned from the national team valued it and Vinicius, like Valverde, were in good condition, period. Then sometimes it happens that the player is injured. Why? We already know. Because there are too many parties."

Candidates to win the Champions League:

"Each victory gives you more confidence. Liverpool is doing very well in the competition, but we are back and we hope to get it right. With a strong alignment. The end of the season is far away."

Acensio:

"I see a mature player with personality. I don't see him nervous and well focused, he did well in the last two games. I'm sure he will do well tomorrow."

