Real Madrid pair Bellingham, Courtois pleased to overcome "tough" Atalanta

Real Madrid pair Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois were pleased with their Champions League win at Atalanta.

Goalscorer Bellingham admits Atalanta made it "tough", as the visitors won 3-2 in Bergamo.

He later said, 'It was a tough match. It was going to be tough because of the way they play and their intensity. We saw that in the Uefa Super Cup and today it was similar. They're intense in one-on-ones all over the pitch and it was important to manage that well. Our quality was also decisive.

“When you know it's a man-to-man game you have to be agile in the spaces to create them. You also have to do the initial movement that drags the opponent out of position. Brahim and I talked before the goal so that he would go inside and I would use the space behind the full-back. It worked out well and I managed to score.”

On his goal, Bellingham added: “I try to add as much as I can to my game. I see something I like and I try to apply it. I position myself, build confidence in front of goal. I hit the ball with everything I had and luckily my shot went in and we got the three points.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said: It's a very tough pitch to come to and the way they play is hard. They're leaders in the Italian league and they're also doing very well in the Champions League. We started very well with the first goal. Then they had some chances and we couldn't keep playing the way we had in the first 15 or 20 minutes.

“Sometimes we find it hard to get going in the first half and today it was the other way around. We're pleased with this win at a very tough ground. Now we have to focus on the home game against Salzburg and the away game against Brest.”