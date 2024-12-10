Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Victory at Atalanta very positive

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left pleased after their win at Atalanta.

Real won 3-2 in Italy in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Ancelotti said afterwards: "It's a very important win; not everyone wins here. We suffered and competed.

"In the Champions League, you have to suffer. They were pushing, but we started well in the second half. We are very happy. It was a very positive win for us, not just for the points gained.

"It's still difficult to finish in the top eight, but we have two games left to earn points."

