Atalanta coach Gasperini: We'll learn from Real Madrid defeat

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says they can be proud of their performance in defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Real won 3-2 at Atalanta in this Champions League encounter, with Gasperini happy with his players afterwards.

He said, "It was a real match. Both teams tried to win with their own strengths, and it was really a great game.

"Obviously, we are disappointed because we wanted to get a result, but we leave the game with the awareness that we have learned something. We were competitive against a team of champions, and this motivates us to keep working in order to grow.

"We are learning to measure ourselves against the big teams, whether it's Inter in Serie A or Man City and Liverpool in Europe. I believe we are getting closer, we are becoming more and more dangerous, and we are starting to believe that we can achieve important results. This is the step forward we want to take as a team."