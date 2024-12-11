Tribal Football
Atalanta striker Lookman: Heads held high after Real Madrid defeat

Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman admits there's disappointment after defeat to Real Madrid.

La Dea lost 3-2 at home in Tuesday night's Champions League clash.

Lookman later said: “Tough game, they took their chances when they had them. We knew what type of game it would be, we were unlucky, but we have our heads held high,.

“We are disappointed with the result because we felt we could have done more, but there is also pride. We showed that we can compete against a team full of champions. Of course, there were moments when we could have done better, but I believe that today we stood up to Real, and this is important for our growth.”

Lookman was named man-of-the-match afterwards.

“We created chances, there are a lot of positives to take from the performance, but also a lot of things we can learn. It’s another great step for us today, we showed quality in moments and can learn a lot from today,” added Lookman.

