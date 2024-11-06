Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We're disorganised; we must be worried

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits they were outclassed by AC Milan in Tuesday's Champions League home humbling.

Ancelotti concedes he's "worried", as Real collapsed 3-1 at the Bernabeu.

Flash interview:

"We have to be worried, the team is not giving a good version. The team is not compact, we have to be more compact, more organised, we have conceded many goals... The team is not well organized on the field and we have to work on this."

Valverde's substitution at half-time:

"Fede wasn't giving his 100%, he had a back problem but he trained well yesterday... but I think he had problems in the first half."

The boos for Tchouaméni:

"Emotionally it's not an individual problem, it's a collective one. We're not doing well and we're not doing well. We have to try to win the next game."

Future in the Champions League:

"We have to focus on what we have today, which is a team that is not playing its best, and fight again for all competitions."

Ancelotti in the press room:

How did you find it?

"It's not about being patient or not, you can see on the pitch that we're missing something and we're not capable of showing a new version. We have to fix this, the nights are going to be very long and we have to recover the solidity that we're lacking. That's the problem above all, we've conceded too much for a team that has been built on solidity."

Vini and Mbappé together:

"The problem is not that they don't understand each other, it's the ease with which the rival arrives, that's the problem."

A Madrid that runs less:

"It's a characteristic of the team, that's not the problem. We need to work together more. The truth is that we're not capable of doing collective, effective work right now."

It would be unfair to question him:

"I don't think it's unfair, I think it's normal. We all have responsibility, when we win we win together and we have to suffer together."

Valverde's wife's anger on social media:

"He wasn't at his best physically and that's why I changed him."

If the group lacks motivation:

"No, we have to accept criticism and face reality. We want to do better because it's very difficult to get to the end of the season like this. We have to defend better and we have to find solutions, without going crazy trying to change."

If players must step forward:

"Obviously yes, like everyone else, we have to suffer together. It's good that the players are down like I am. We can all think about how to improve our version. We are confident that this team will improve."

If this is your most difficult moment since you returned to Madrid:

"No, I think there are difficult moments that you have to endure, it's all normal. This team has had a very good run and has fallen very quickly in recent games. It's part of football, but we're also lucky that we can react quickly."