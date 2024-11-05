Morata: AC Milan fought like lions to win at Real Madrid

AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata was left delighted with their Champions League win at former club Real Madrid.

Morata scored in the resounding 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

He later said, "It was an important match, for us, for the fans and for the club. We had to fight like lions and today we played a great match. We were both clear-headed with the ball and suffered together.

"Let's stay on the same page, we don't have to set off fireworks. It's important to win here.

"Right emotion, 300 kilometres from here people are going through hell. Happy for my team, but it's a group match."

On man-of-the-match Rafael Leao, Morata added: "We never had any doubts. He can make football history, it has to be like this every game and we are happy for Rafa."