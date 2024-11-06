Tribal Football
Valverde wife slams Ancelotti during Real Madrid defeat
Valverde wife slams Ancelotti during Real Madrid defeat
The wife of Fede Valverde slammed Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during last night's Champions League defeat at home to AC Milan.

Valverde was hooked by Ancelotti with Real 2-1 down as he attempted to reset his midfield.

In reaction, the player's wife. Mina Bonino, posted to social media: “I have to close this better because they are taking me prisoner.

“Bro, Fede plays best as a pivot. What are you talking about? Hahaha when are they going to understand for once that Fede is not a winger?”

When a follower pointed out that Valverde missed a chance and was playing poorly, Mino responded: "He's playing as a winger. Did you know? Because I never see forwards being reproached for not dropping back, but the idiot who is everywhere is."

