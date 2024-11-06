Vazquez takes aim at Real Madrid teammates after AC Milan shock: Defending is a collective issue

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez took aim at his teammates after their home thumping by Champions League opponents AC Milan.

Milan were comforable 3-1 winners at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vazquez later said, "The image we have given in these last few games, conceding so many goals, is not the one we wanted to give. When you concede so many goals it is difficult to win games.

"Both defending and attacking is a collective issue and we have to give a lot more to be able to win games.

"Throughout every season there are always better and worse moments. We are going through a difficult and tough time. Things are not going the way we wanted but we have to stay calm and keep working. It is time for all of us to grit our teeth and take a step forward . This is our business and we are going to get through it."