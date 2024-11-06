Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras
Girona coach Michel on PSV challenge: Little to lose and much to gain

Vazquez takes aim at Real Madrid teammates after AC Milan shock: Defending is a collective issue

Carlos Volcano
Vazquez takes aim at Real Madrid teammates after AC Milan shock: Defending is a collective issue
Vazquez takes aim at Real Madrid teammates after AC Milan shock: Defending is a collective issueLaLiga
Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez took aim at his teammates after their home thumping by Champions League opponents AC Milan.

Milan were comforable 3-1 winners at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vazquez later said, "The image we have given in these last few games, conceding so many goals, is not the one we wanted to give. When you concede so many goals it is difficult to win games.

"Both defending and attacking is a collective issue and we have to give a lot more to be able to win games.

"Throughout every season there are always better and worse moments. We are going through a difficult and tough time. Things are not going the way we wanted but we have to stay calm and keep working. It is time for all of us to grit our teeth and take a step forward . This is our business and we are going to get through it." 

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaVazquez LucasAC MilanReal Madrid
Related Articles
Fonseca proud as AC Milan shock Real Madrid: This is what I want
Morata: AC Milan fought like lions to win at Real Madrid
AC Milan thrash struggling Real Madrid in shock win at Bernabeu