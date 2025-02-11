Real Madrid coach Ancelotti ready for Pep battle; defends Vallejo snub

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is ready to lock horns with Pep Guardiola on Tuesday night.

Real face Manchester City in England in the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff, with Ancelotti keen to praise Guardiola ahead of the clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pep Guardiola:

"What I can say is that I think he is a coach who has contributed a lot to football: possession, attacking play, pressing and coming out from the back . He is an innovator in football and I have a lot of respect for him. He is one of the best, if not the best. Every time we face each other, it is a nightmare to prepare the games, because he always has ideas that make you think."

Elimination against City:

“It looks like a Clasico because we have been playing in this competition for many years. It is going to be an entertaining and even match, like the others. It is very difficult to predict what will happen because it will depend on the attitude, the quality, the confidence, the personality… These are matches of such a high level that you have to get the best version of yourself in all aspects, not just in one.”

Do fitness levels matter?

“Forms are not that indicative. If you are not at 100%, you are going to give 100%. City are one of the best teams in Europe and have the best coach at the moment in this competition. It is the most difficult game we can have. We think we are competitive despite the emergency we are in.”

Surpassing Miguel Muñoz:

“I am prepared because of the history I have behind me. When you play a knockout round there is a risk that it will not go well and the risk increases if you face one of the best teams and one of the best coaches.”

Vinicius Jr:

“His season is going very well considering that he has come from two injuries and has not had continuity. He has scored 17 goals and has been decisive in many games. He has lacked the continuity that injuries have not allowed him to have."

Vini's anxiety after not winning the Ballon d'Or:

"No, I don't see it. I see him well even though he's not at 100%, he's not far from it. His second half in the derby made the difference, he was a nightmare on the left wing. Motivated and eager to play."

Defence... and why Jesus Vallejo doesn't play?

"There is absolutely nothing going on with Vallejo, the problem is that his contract is coming to an end and we prefer to give playing time to the youngsters."

Months ago, there was a boycott of the Ballon d'Or... Was it a bad decision?

"I don't think so. We didn't want to participate because we thought Vinicius should win the Ballon d'Or. And that doesn't mean we don't respect Rodrigo, but we thought he should have won last year, not this year."

Playoff match:

"It's always a headache. But the reality is that when City knocked us out, they were champions; and vice versa. I'm convinced that whoever goes through will go far in the competition. The surprise is that the match will be in a playoff... and if we're here, it's not UEFA's fault, it's ours. But it's surprising, because this match could have been a final, semi-final or quarter-final. But, I repeat: it's only our fault."