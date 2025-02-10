Man City defender Dias: This has been the most difficult season so far

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has spoken in the club's latest press conference as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Dias first spoke on City’s Champions League chances this year after a shaky start to the season.

"Since I've been here, this has been the most difficult season so far.

"But I'm a firm believer that even in the most difficult scenario, most difficult beginning, you can still do something and achieve something beautiful in the end.

"Right now, we are still in that position. Obviously, we know how difficult our opposition is and how difficult our way will be to get there.

"But it's a question of believing in what we have in the dressing room and we have loads of talent. We just have to use them in the right way.

"With the right belief, we are able to do anything."

He was then questioned on facing Kylian Mbappe as a Real Madrid player for the first time.

"We have played against him many times before and even then, not just him as the main threat, Neymar and Messi as well at different times.

"In the end, when you get to this level of the Champions League, that’s what you get."

Dias then opened up on suggestions it could be Erling (Haaland) v Kylian (Mbappe) which will be a media narrative heading into Tuesday night’s game.

"Personally, I don’t sense any Erling versus Kylian vibes in the game. It’s City v Madrid. There are loads of big names on both sides.

"In relation to Erling, he wants to be in this competition and to win it like all of us. I’m pretty sure he’ll be hungry enough."

Finally, he spoke on facing the 15-time winners in general which will be one of the toughest games of the season.

"It’s definitely one of the toughest matches we could have, definitely."