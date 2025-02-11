Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Do we support Man City or Real Madrid?

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Do we support Man City or Real Madrid?
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Do we support Man City or Real Madrid?LaLiga
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says Real Madrid has his support for Tuesday night's clash at Manchester City.

Real and City meet in the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cerezo said:  "I don't know who will go through, but if you have a bad afternoon you lose.

"If a Spanish team goes through, it's much better."

On Saturday's draw at Real Madrid, Cerezo added: "I think it was good. The referees call what they see. But the VAR doesn't stop that. Discussing what happens 24 hours later is worthless, we're not going to fix anything.

"The result was what it was and it cannot be changed."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaReal MadridManchester CityAtl. MadridPremier League
Related Articles
Rodrygo: Real Madrid expect to suffer at Man City; Saudi? Ask my father
Man City midfielder Rodri optimistic about ACL injury as he spends time with family
Man City defender Dias: This has been the most difficult season so far