Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Do we support Man City or Real Madrid?

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says Real Madrid has his support for Tuesday night's clash at Manchester City.

Real and City meet in the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff.

Cerezo said: "I don't know who will go through, but if you have a bad afternoon you lose.

"If a Spanish team goes through, it's much better."

On Saturday's draw at Real Madrid, Cerezo added: "I think it was good. The referees call what they see. But the VAR doesn't stop that. Discussing what happens 24 hours later is worthless, we're not going to fix anything.

"The result was what it was and it cannot be changed."