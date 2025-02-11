Rodrygo: Real Madrid expect to suffer at Man City; Saudi? Ask my father

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes ducked questions about interest from the Saudi Pro League ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

Rodrygo spoke to the press before Tuesday night's Champions League round 16 playoff tie with City.

Fourth consecutive knockout?

"It's always the same difficulty to play against them. The first game puts a lot of pressure on us and we know it will be difficult. We have to have the same mentality we had last season."

Plan for the match?

"Almost all the teams that come here suffer a little because of the characteristics of their players, who have more possession of the ball. I will always fulfill my role, ready for what comes next."

The most important moment of Rodrygo's career?

"I was talking to Valverde a few days ago while watching this game against City, and we asked ourselves if we would ever experience a night like that again. I don't know if it will happen again, but it was the best night of my life."

Four goals against City:

"Ancelotti is to blame for a lot of it because he always helps me, it's a pleasure to work with him. He always tries to do something to make me better and my job is to get the best version of myself. I work every day and that's the secret."

What else do you need to play on the left?

"I don't have to do anything, I have to keep doing my job. Everyone knows that I started out on the left as a child, although I really like playing on the right because I can help the team a lot. The manager knows very well where to put me on the field."

Saudi Arabian interest?

"I don't know much about offers, that's up to my father, who is my agent. Honestly. I'm very happy here, I want to stay for many years and I'm grateful. I don't know if the club has any offers."

Decisive in the tie:

"Manchester City is an opponent I've scored against recently, yes, but it's always tough. I'm in a very good moment and I feel like I can be decisive, but I try in every game. There are many difficult matches and you have to always be there. It will be special, but I have to always be decisive."

Pep Guardiola's praise:

"I'm happy because he's a great coach in the history of football. But I hope that everything goes well for Madrid tomorrow."