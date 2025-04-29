PSG coach Enrique quizzes French press: Why so negative?!

PSG coach Luis Enrique has had a pop at the French press ahead of tonight's clash with Arsenal.

PSG are in London for the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Advertisement Advertisement

On Monday, Enrique had a dig at the traveling French press, convinced there's too much "pessimissm" being reported around his team's chances.

The Spaniard said: "The spirit is exceptional. The saddest person in the group is me, so imagine how the others feel!

"You can send me your thoughts and questions, sometimes negative, I'm not afraid! I sense something negative in the current climate, yes, but I could be wrong.

"We work on all aspects of the game, including set pieces, otherwise how do you think I would have been given my coaching license?!"