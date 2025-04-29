Tribal Football
Most Read
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
'I just worry' - Man United legend reveals concerns over Matheus Cunha transfer
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players

PSG coach Enrique quizzes French press: Why so negative?!

Paul Vegas
PSG coach Enrique quizzes French press: Why so negative?!
PSG coach Enrique quizzes French press: Why so negative?!PSG/Facebook
PSG coach Luis Enrique has had a pop at the French press ahead of tonight's clash with Arsenal.

PSG are in London for the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Monday, Enrique had a dig at the traveling French press, convinced there's too much "pessimissm" being reported around his team's chances.

The Spaniard said: "The spirit is exceptional. The saddest person in the group is me, so imagine how the others feel!

"You can send me your thoughts and questions, sometimes negative, I'm not afraid! I sense something negative in the current climate, yes, but I could be wrong.

"We work on all aspects of the game, including set pieces, otherwise how do you think I would have been given my coaching license?!"

Mentions
Champions LeagueLigue 1PSGArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Upson: Arsenal experience will be too much for PSG
Kvaratskhelia warns Arsenal of PSG attack: Doue a gift to football
Arteta: Rice now justifying the £100M Arsenal paid