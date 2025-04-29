Upson: Arsenal experience will be too much for PSG

Former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson is confident in the team ahead of them facing PSG tonight.

The Gunners host the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal against PSG.

Upson told BBC Sport this morning: "I’ve been so impressed with Arsenal's game management in this Champions League campaign and how they’ve performed.

"They’ve really matured. They will all be great players on that pitch tonight, you don't get to this stage of the Champions League if you are not a top player.

"But the management of the game, the tiny decisions, the tactical choices you make to win the match or stop an attack or start an attack, that’s the difference.

"Arsenal have shown a real maturity in that area of late and PSG are a very young team."