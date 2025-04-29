Tribal Football
Most Read
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
'I just worry' - Man United legend reveals concerns over Matheus Cunha transfer
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players

Upson: Arsenal experience will be too much for PSG

Paul Vegas
Upson: Arsenal experience will be too much for PSG
Upson: Arsenal experience will be too much for PSGAction Plus
Former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson is confident in the team ahead of them facing PSG tonight.

The Gunners host the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal against PSG.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upson told BBC Sport this morning: "I’ve been so impressed with Arsenal's game management in this Champions League campaign and how they’ve performed.

"They’ve really matured. They will all be great players on that pitch tonight, you don't get to this stage of the Champions League if you are not a top player.

"But the management of the game, the tiny decisions, the tactical choices you make to win the match or stop an attack or start an attack, that’s the difference.

"Arsenal have shown a real maturity in that area of late and PSG are a very young team."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueUpson MatthewArsenalPSG
Related Articles
Kvaratskhelia warns Arsenal of PSG attack: Doue a gift to football
Arteta: Rice now justifying the £100M Arsenal paid
Arsenal attacker Martinelli: PSG clash biggest game of my life