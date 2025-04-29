Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
SNAPPED: PSG president Al-Khelaifi catches Tube leaving Arsenal stadium
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was spotted with fans travelling the Tube yesterday in London.

Al-Khelaifi and his fellow PSG directors had seen the squad train at Emirates stadium before hopping on a train back to the team's hotel.

PSG are in London for tonight's first-leg of their Champions League semifinal against Arsenal.

Al-Khelaifi was seen chatting and laughing with PSG fans during the trip from the Emirates.

 

