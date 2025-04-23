Petit on Alexander-Arnold: Why would you want to join Real Madrid in their current state?

Former Barcelna and Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has weighed in on Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 26-year-old has a long association with his boyhood club, having joined their academy as a six-year-old but is now set to leave once his contract expires at the end of the season. After a wild celebration against Leicester City once he had opened the scoring with a fantastic strike, Alexander-Arnold still looks to be on the move after the Reds secure the Premier League title.

Advertisement Advertisement

Madrid are struggling in the title race in La Liga and have already been knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal. Speaking to Sambaslots, Petit was dumbfounded by the fullback's decision to leave Merseyside and join the Spanish side who have faced major struggles this campaign.

"It made me think he could stay at the club, especially after seeing Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing new deals.

"My advice to Alexander-Arnold would be that he is about to win the Premier League again with Liverpool. He will always compete for the Champions League with Liverpool. Why would you want to go and join Real Madrid in their current state?”

Liverpool have already secured a Champions League spot for next season, are on the cusp of winning the title and are set for a huge summer spend under manager Arne Slot. Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have signed new deals and the club looks to be on the up. Petit continued on how the pressure may disrupt the 26-year-old’s career, which he cannot understand.

"It’s a mess at Real Madrid, and if you have one or two bad games, you get killed by the fans. You will have no support. It’s the opposite of that at Liverpool.

"At the moment, they are booing Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Alexander-Arnold will have to play well in every single game. I wish him luck if he does go over there — but at the moment I can’t understand it."