Tribal Football
Odegaard returns to Arsenal training ahead of Inter Milan clash

Ansser Sadiq
Odegaard returns to Arsenal training ahead of Inter Milan clash
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to training in a huge boost to the team.

The Gunners have struggled to perform at their best levels since Odegaard’s injury absence.

The Norway international has not played since a national team game in September.

Manager Mikel Arteta has not yet commented about Odegaard being available for selection.

Arsenal take on Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages in midweek.

They next take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

