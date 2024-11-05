Senderos tells Inter Milan: Stop this Arsenal player and you'll win

Former Arsenal and Inter Milan defender Philippe Senderos can see the Nerazzurri winning this week's Champions League clash.

Senderos played for both clubs and believes there's little difference in quality.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:"Arsenal have great players: if you leave space for Bukayo Saka has the ability to hurt you. In the Premier League they not only double up on him, but they also put a lot of pressure on him to stop the passes that should come to him, which are an important part of the team's game.

"How do you stop Arsenal? By stopping Saka and by being careful with dead balls, which Arsenal have done a great job on. Saka is the star, but there are many interesting and fast players, like Gabriel Martinelli on the left."

On Inter, Senderos said: “They are a great team with great players. Simone Inzaghi has done an exceptional job since he arrived: he has built a team that is difficult to beat, that puts all the great players he has in a good position.

“Lautaro? For me he is one of the greats in the world and I think he will continue to make a difference, both at Inter and for Argentina.

“Someone like him can cause problems for many, but the ball has to get to him. If Arsenal play their game, putting in a lot of pace like they did before the Newcastle match, Inter will struggle to recover the ball and have control of the game."