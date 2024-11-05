Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Barcelona, Inter Milan readying bids for Chelsea outcast Enzo
Several top teams are set to show an interest in Chelsea’s out of favor midfield maestro.

Per The Sun, top clubs are prepared to make an audacious swoop for Enzo Fernandez in the winter or summer.

Fernandez was not in the team as the Blues played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are the first choice midfield pair for boss Enzo Maresca.

Inter Milan and Barcelona are the two teams that are monitoring the Argentine’s situation.

While a move is possible, the source states that Fernandez wants to fight for his place for now.

