Odegaard pushing for early Arsenal return

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hopes of a return from injury ahead of the club's Champions League fight against Inter Milan.

Odegaard is progressing well in recovery from an unfortunate ankle injury and closing in on comeback after being out of action for over a month.

The midfielder is in the final stage of his recovery and manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about how he could be back playing before next month’s international break.

“Hopefully yes, but we’ll have to see how he goes.”

Speaking in the match programme ahead of Sunday’s game with Liverpool, Odegaard stated that he hopes his return is now days away.

“I’ve been out for a few weeks now, and have been working hard to get back as soon as possible.

“As I said in my notes on Tuesday, I feel like it’s close now, but although I haven’t been involved in the games lately, I feel I’ve still been able to use that time pretty well too.

“Hopefully I can come out of this period fresher and stronger and ready for the rest of the season. That’s the aim now, look at the positives and use this time in a good way. When I’m back I’m going to be feeling pretty good, I’m sure.”